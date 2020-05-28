Megan Fischbach, of Colorado, will bring her love of running to the Monument Marathon in September, kicking off her series of running a half marathon in all 50 states.

Megan's grandparents will be cheering her on as she begins her quest, which makes her kick off race even more special.

“My grandpa was born in Scottsbluff and my grandma was born in Gering, and they have lived there their whole life,” Megan said,”My mom and I just thought I should prioritize Nebraska in the start of my 50 state journey, where my grandparents can come support me in their hometown.”

Megan has 20 years of running experience and six half marathons under her belt.

“I want to do this as a kick off to doing a half marathon in every state,” Megan said, “I am not running in 50 states on any sort of timeline.”

Megan’s first got into running as a freshman in high school, she said.

“I have been running since I was a freshman in high school, when my friend talked me into running with her on the cross country team,” Megan said, “It was really the best decision ever, I just kind of fell in love with running right away.”

Megan frequently makes travels into the mountains outside of Denver to train for her upcoming races, which is one of her favorite activities, Megan said.

“It is very cliche for me to say, but training is truly about the journey, more than the race,” Megan said, “I just love to get out and run.”

The Monument Marathon presents a new and interesting challenge, Megan said, while she referred to her history of trail running and this race being her first half marathon on a paved surface.

The energy and environment at races is something Megan said she always looks forward to, while she loves to train in the mountains, the energy of competition is what motivated her to continue running and racing all these years.

While she has never competed outside of Colorado, she said it has always been a dream of hers to travel to all 50 states, and competing in all 50 states makes the travels even more exciting for her.

When Megan isn’t running, she is a grade school teacher in Colorado.

“On top of everything else, the fact that the race contributes to education and a scholarship is really icing on the cake,” Megan said.

For more about this year’s Monument Marathon and to register for the event which will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 visit www.monumentmarathon.com.