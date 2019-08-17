Two people injured in a rollover crash in Scotts Bluff County Saturday are listed in critical condition at Regional West Medical Center.

Elysabeth Dally, 20, of Scottsbluff, and Joseph Montoya, 29, of Commerce City, Colorado, were hospitalized after a roll over north of Scottsbluff Saturday morning, Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release. Montoya and Dally had been among five people injured in the crash.

Deputies and others responded to the rollover on County Road C east of Sugar Factory Road at about 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The location is approximately 6 miles north of the Scottsbluff city limits. Dally and Montoya were ejected from the vehicle and both were injured. Montoya was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Air Link and Dally was transported to the hospital by Valley Ambulance. Two other passengers were also injured. Jordan Emrick, 20, suffered minor injuries and Hannah Delcamp, 22, of Torrington, Wyo., also suffered injuries. Information on Delcamp’s condition was not available. The woman had been trapped in the back seat of the vehicle and deputies freed her. She was transported by Regional West Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, Zachery Adams, 22, of Scottsbluff, has also been hospitalized and his condition is reported as stable. He was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance.

Deputies investigating the crash allege that Adams had been driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid sideways and rolled a number of times through a ditch, across a driveway, and through a fence, eventually coming to rest in a field on its side. Adams has been cited on charges of a driving under the influence, driving under suspension, willful reckless driving, and possession of an open alcohol container.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Police Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and the Air Link medical helicopter also responded.