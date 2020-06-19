Local residents lined up at Pineapple Express and Mile High Fries food trucks on Friday for the first food truck party of the summer.

Self-proclaimed food truck connoisseur, Matt Sanchez, said he looks forward to eating at food trucks because it is a great experience.

“I love that food trucks have a variety. It's fast, easy and they are all so friendly,” Sanchez said.

Pineapple Express owner Bill Grubbs said this is one of many food truck parties he looks forward to bringing to local residents over the summer.

Grubbs said he is planning on hosting parties at 2302 Broadway over the summer. He said he hopes to have other food trucks participate, to offer a new weekly food truck feature and provide music and other entertainment.

“What make us able to do this is a lot of our customer following, it really makes it,” Grubbs said, “It really just seems like two trucks is better than one, it gives everyone a variety of options.”

Mile High Fries owner Spencer Lawrence said he's been operating his food truck business over the last four years alongside his wife, and he always looks forward to food truck rallies.

“If you place two food trucks next to each other, it draws people in and they have to decide, do I want this one or that one,” Lawrence said, “I love food truck rallies.”

A variety of new and regular customers gathered at Friday’s food truck party, simply because it’s better than waiting in fast food lines, one customer said.

With a number of tables and chairs in front of the trucks, customers said, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, outside tables allow them to sit and enjoy food while staying safe.

“We are kind of watching to make sure people are spacing themselves and staying safe,” Lawrence said, “You can see there are some people wearing masks and others aren’t, but being outside allows them to feel much safer.”

Lawrence said starting a food truck business is something he strongly recommends as he believes the food truck industry will continue to be on the rise.

More information about the food truck businesses and upcoming food truck parties and events can be found on The Pineapple Express and The Mile High Fries Facebook pages.