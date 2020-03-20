For the first time ever, Sugar Valley Rally canceled

DiSince the first rally in 1989, the Sugar Valley Rally has brought classic cars to the valley for a contest of calculated timed cruises over several days. The rally has been the longest, consecutive race. For the first time since it began, the rally will not take place. The Sugar Valley Rally Inc. Board of Directors announced Friday, March 20 that the 32nd annual SVR event for 2020 is canceled.

In a press release from Rachael Jenkins, event coordinator, she cited the decision as due to the “rarity of individuals and associations knowledgeable about sanctioning precision timed rallied.”

“Rex Gardner, who sanctioned our event through the Vintage Car Rally Association (VRCA), passed away late last year,” Jenkins said. “Since his passing, I have reached out to several other individuals in an attempt to reach someone willing to be our rally master and set up the course instructions. I had arrangements with a gentleman from California, who is associated with The Great Race, but he backed out last week.”

Jenkins said a rally master for an event like the Sugar Valley Rally is difficult to find. Anyone who may have connections with someone who is willing to work with the board and train them on how to run the event is encouraged to contact Jenkins at sugarvalleyrally@gmail.com or 308-632-3381.

Aside from finding a rally master, there was also a concern about the coronavirus COVID-19, which aided the board’s decision to cancel the event.

Brock Schank, who helps organize and participates in the rally, said setting up the rally occurs months in advance and without a rally master available, they decided to cancel it.

“People don’t realize it takes three months of our rally master being here to put the rally on,” Schank said. “Setting up the rally and the routes should have been started by now.”

Typically, the rally master flies out to the area three times, with visits in late March, late April and a couple days before the rally begins.

“This coming week, he would have come to set up the routes,” Schank said. “Then he would have flown in around late April to drive the routes and then he would drive the routes a couple days before the event.”

Upon learning the event was canceled, several rally participants were disappointed.

For Scott Miller of Mitchell, who finished first in the unlimited class with his wife, Hope in their 1955 Chevy BelAire last year, the news was hard to hear.

“We’re going to miss it,” Miller said. “We look forward to it every year.”

Miller said he visited with some of the participants from North Dakota about the event being canceled.

“Hopefully,they will get it back going,” Miller said. “If the rally was going on, there’s no doubt where we’d be.”

Lori Stromberg, who serves as a committee member on the rally board, said the circumstances made it difficult for them to get a route approved.

“We, on the committee, we are all very disappointed,” she said. “It’s out of our control.”

Without a rally master, Stromberg said it’s a challenge to get an approved route for the event. Aside from that, Stromberg said it was sad to have to announce the cancellation to the drivers and sponsors who the board is grateful to have for support.

Stromberg and her husband, Marty Widener, competed in the rally last year and are hopeful the event will continue. To do that, she said they need volunteers and a rally master.

“We’re all very disappointed,” she said. “We need more volunteers and we need to find someone to establish the route.”

If the SVR is going to continue in 2021, the committee is asking for community volunteers to help with organizing the meetings, monitoring the parking lots, and planning the event.