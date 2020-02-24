Intermittent snow and high winds are expected in the valley Monday and Tuesday, although Scottsbluff should see little accumulation.

Flurries began to fall on Monday morning and will likely continue throughout the day Tuesday, according to Jared Allen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

“We’re only looking at one maybe two inches through (Tuesday),” said Allen, noting that some higher elevation areas in the Pine Ridge region could see totals of 4-5 inches.

High winds that started whipping the area on Monday will calm down a little, but not much, with forecasted wind speeds of 20-25 mph and gusts reaching 35 mph. A high around 30 is expected Tuesday, with wind chills in the mid-teens.

“Wednesday is going to be much calmer, with the wind subsiding,” Allen said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 42 degrees, with winds dropping to 10-15 mph.

“Thursday there might be some patchy snow showers, but accumulations are going to be pretty minimal,” said Allen. “You might get a dusting or so at the most.”

Looking at the extended forecast, Friday and Saturday are expected to warm up with highs near 50 and 60 respectively. Sunday should see a high near 59 but temperatures could potentially drop again Sunday night through Monday.

“Once thing we’ll have to watch out for late Sunday and into Monday is a snow system,” said Allen, adding that it’s too far in the future to make detailed predictions. “We encourage everyone to stay safe and keep an eye on the radar.”