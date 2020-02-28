Forecasting board projects state revenue increase by millions

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board met on Friday and announced its projection for future revenues or deficits.

The Forecasting Board set the fiscal year 2020-2021 number at an estimated $70 million increase in sales and use tax receipts and a $45 million increase in corporate income tax receipts in fiscal year 2019-2020.

Projected revenue receipts for fiscal year 2019-2020 were raised to $5.2 billion, an increase of $115 million. For fiscal year 2020-2021, projected revenue receipts were $5.17 billion, a $25 million hike.

District 48 State Senator John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the appropriations committee, said the numbers will be used to make adjustments to the current biennium budget, passed during the 2019 session. The revised budget should be ready for debate about March 10.

“The increase will go into the rainy day fund, which will bring it up to about $730 million,” Stinner said. “That restores the rainy day fund in pretty good order.”

He added that $10 million might be taken out for a one-time transfer into the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund to make more housing available while growing the workforce.

“This gives us some breathing room to try to do something about property tax reform,” Stinner said. “I’m optimistic we can, but I’m not sure what it will look like.”

The Legislature is in recess until March 3, when Stinner predicts senators will be putting in some long nights to finish the state’s business before adjournment on April 23.

“We’ve passed the halfway point in the session but still have about 90% of the work to do,” he said. “The speaker wants to get all the priority bills handled, certainly all the important ones.”

Several important pieces of legislation are on the docket. One bill that needs more support for further debate is the Revenue Committee’s 59-page LB 974. The bill would lower residential, commercial and agricultural property tax valuations while reducing the state’s reliance on property tax to fund K-12 education.

“The committee chair has been meeting with some of the larger school districts to garner their support,” Stinner said. “We have 20 votes in the Legislature that are pretty solid against it, so I’m not sure if it gets back to the floor. There are some adjustments that can be made and hopefully, we can get to yes.”

After state senators resolve the LB 974 property tax bill, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer wants to immediately take up LB 720, which implements the ImagiNE Nebraska Act to replace the expiring Nebraska Advantage Act. The bill is designed to offer tax incentives to businesses and industries wanting to set up shop in Nebraska.

Part of that debate will include a $300 million request from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Spread out over several years, the funding would help leverage other private donations and a potential $1.5 billion in federal appropriations.

The project for expansion of the medical center could create 8,700 high-paying permanent health care jobs. The new facility would train health care professionals and other direct responders nationwide to deal with large-scale emergencies, such as disease breakouts.

“It’s an exciting project, not just for Omaha but for the entire state,” Stinner said. “Bringing in that type of facility says a lot about our state. A lot of good things will accrue from this.”

Estimations from economic analysts reveal the project could possibly generate $38 million in annual sales tax revenue with an annual economic impact of $1.3 billion.