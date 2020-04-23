A former attorney and judge is accused of sexually assaulting a clients and stalking them.

Greg Knudsen, a former attorney and Torrington Municipal judge, had been charged on March 31 with 10 counts in Goshen County Circuit Court. Laramie County Judge Thomas Lee is presiding over the case. Knudsen is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing set for May 21, at 2:30 p.m., to see if there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to district court.

Special prosecuting attorney for the case is Kevin Taheri for the Eighth Judicial District Court.

Knudsen, who had a private law practice in Torrington before he had been disbarred in July 2019, is charged with three third-degree sexual felony counts of assaulting women in his office and a felony count for burglary. Along with the felonies, Knudsen is charged with six misdemeanor counts, five stalking and one unlawful contact.

Prosecutors accuse Knudsen of sexually assaulting and stalking four different women, with allegations starting in August 2012 to as recent as August 2018. He has also been charged with assaulting one of the women on Oct. 25, 2017, accused of using “sufficient physical force to cause injury. He is accused of burglarizing the home of another woman, allegedly entering her home with the intent of committing sexual assault.

Knudsen has not been practicing law since the Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order disbarring him, effective July 15, 2019. The order of disbarment stemmed from Knudsen’s conduct in entering into a sexual relationship with a client that had been described as consensual; failing to withdraw from the client’s representation promptly upon entering into the sexual relationship; advising the client to conceal evidence of the relationship in the legal proceeding; and knowingly making a false statement of material fact to Bar Counsel regarding the existence of the sexual relationship after a complaint was filed with the Wyoming State Bar.

Knudsen agreed to the disbarment, which was recommended to the Supreme Court by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar. He was ordered to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750 and costs of $50 to the Wyoming State Bar.