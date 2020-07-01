A former Goshen County Court Clerk accused of embezzling more than $209,000 in funds had agreed to a plea agreement in her case.

Kathi Rickard, who was charged after a 2019 investigation, has agreed to plea to two felony charges of theft. Rickard had previously been charged with six felony counts.

Charges against Rickard stem from an investigation began in January 2019. According to court documents, DCI Special Agent Michael Carlson was assigned to investigate funds that were reported missing from the Eighth Judicial District Court in Goshen County.

Carlson said in documents that then-Deputy District Court Clerk Brandi Correa had notified Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer that she had received notices in the mail that there was insufficient fund returned checks. She told Boyer there was more than $100,000 missing from bank accounts maintained and administered by Kathi Rickard, the elected Clerk of District Court.

Carlson said the investigation showed there were two bank accounts used for the District Court. One known as “WYUSER,” and the other at a Quick Books account; the WYUSER account was an account drawn on Points West Bank.

Carlson had search warrants made for January and February for the accounts, and the information was then turned over to Wyoming State Senior Auditor James Johnson, at the Wyoming Department of Audit for analysis.

Upon the completion of the analysis, Johnson informed Carlson he had determined between July 2014-December 2018, approximately $58,678.28 in cash was missing from the WYUSER account, and approximately $150,550.28 was missing from the Quick Books account. Bringing to total missing cash of $209,228.86.

Carlson interviewed Rickard at a Scottsbluff hospital on Jan. 24, 2019, as she was a patient there. During that interview, Rickard initially denied knowing how the funds were missing, but eventually admitted to taking some money from the bank deposits. She allegedly said she was sorry and admitted the money was used to pay bills, rent and a cell phone for a relative. She said her family, which also owned Wyoming Theatre, was living from paycheck to paycheck.

She also said she knew she was not authorized to use the money and had every intention to pay it back, and that she had paid some of it back, according to court documents.

Charges against Rickard were filed in July 2019.

Rickard has been ordered to pay $125,400.15 of the funds.

If Rickard pays full restitution before sentencing, she faces a sentence of two years imprisonment for each count. If she doesn’t pay the full restitution, she may get up to five years confinement, with terms to run concurrently.

Other court costs and fees, including a fine, may also be issued by the court at sentencing.

The judge presiding over the case is the Honorable Judge Scott Peasly of Converse County. A special prosecutor has been appointed to the case, Spencer Allred, a county attorney from Lincoln County, and he is assisted by Deputy County Attorney Garren Stauffer. Representing Rickard is attorney Cole Sherard, who practices in Laramie.

Sentencing is set for July 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Goshen County District Courtroom.