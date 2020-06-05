TORRINGTON, Wyo. — A former Torrington Police officers has been charged after a 15-year-old girl alleged he sexually assaulted her.

A jury trial has been set in Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington for Anthony John Scoleri, 36, of Torrington.

Scoleri, has been charged with five felony counts: one count of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and one count of incest.

In the affidavit of probable cause, it is reported that the girl reported to officers at the Torrington Police Department that Scoleri allegedly assaulted her on Feb. 12-Feb. 13 in a garage in Torrington. The girl alleges that Scoleri forced her to perform specific sexual acts and he performed sexual acts on her. She alleges he forced her to have sex with him.

The girl gave the officers a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the assault and where they were in the residence. She also provided details about the clothing Scoleri was wearing.

On Feb. 23, Scoleri was interviewed and denied the sexual assault allegation and told officers he did not know why she would make accusations against him. He submitted to a DNA test and it was sent into the Wyoming State Crime Lab (WSCL). On that same day, officials from the TPD, Wyoming DCI agents and members of the state crime lab issued a search warrant on the residence and found items relating to the investigation, including clothing reported to have been worn by both parties the night of the incident. DNA testing allegedly matched Scoleri and the girl and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Scoleri was booked into the Goshen County Detention Center and is out on bond, which was set at 10% of $100,000.

Scoleri appeared before Judge Patrick Korell on June 2 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is being represented by attorney Donna D Domonkos of Cheyenne. A two-day jury trial is set for Nov. 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Goshen County District Courtroom.

If he is found guilty, Scoleri could face up to 50 years for each of the four sex crimes and/or a $10,000 fine for each and for the fifth count, the penalty is 15 years and/or a $10,000 fine.