Former reporter looks back at Jean Kennedy Smith's visit to Scottsbluff

The death of Jean Kennedy Smith, the final member of one of America’s most prominent families, at age 92 on Thursday revived some memories for this journalist. As I young journalist at the Star-Herald in April 1968 I had the pleasure to interview and write a story about her when she visited Scottsbluff.

It was her second day in Nebraska while campaigning for her brother Bobby, who was seeking the Democrat Party nomination for president. I’ve always remembered that she looked a lot like pictures I had seen of JFK and her youngest brother, Teddy. I also recall that she was very gracious and answered all my questions except when I asked her age.

“Just tell them I’m 26,” she responded. “I’m the youngest in my family.”

But she also said she was the mother of sons who were seven and 10 and a one-year-old daughter.

The story in my scrapbook says she marched in an Elks Youth Parade at 3:15 p.m., took time for the interview and then got more exercise by walking from the Woolworth Store about two blocks north of the Star-Herald to the Cavalier Motel in Terrytown, where she spent the night.

But before settling down, she was the guest of honor at a public reception at Scottsbluff Junior High. The next morning, she was to travel to Denver and fly from there to her home in New York. She also had spent Wednesday in Nebraska after being in California while campaigning for Bobby. She said her husband, Steve, had remained in California.

During the interview, she said politics was something she and her siblings grew up talking and thinking about because their parents had taught them that being involved in public life was important.

The story said Bobby considered the primaries in Nebraska, Indiana, California and South Dakota to be keys to his campaign. She recalled that JFK had suffered one of his biggest losses in Nebraska while running for president against Nixon in 1960, but noted things can change in eight years.

She put in a plug for Bobby, noting that he was idealistic and willing to work hard to carry out his beliefs.

“He sees something that needs to be done and is willing to work 18 hours a day to accomplish it. This appeals to young people. They want action, you know,” she was quoted as saying.

I asked if she might place her name on the ballot someday. Her response was, “Oh, no. I’d never do that. That’s for the boys.”

But she was willing to help. The story says she had campaigned for both Bobby and Ted when they ran for senate seats.

The other side of the scrapbook page is another story I wrote, headlined “RFK Gets Wild Welcome at Chadron.”

The first paragraph says, “Western Nebraskans made the most of the opportunity to see, hear and touch a presidential candidate Tuesday as several thousand persons turned out to greet Sen. Robert F. Kennedy at the Chadron Municipal Airport.”

The second paragraph notes that pandemonium reigned during the hour Kennedy was at the airport while enroute to visiting Pine Ridge Reservation about 30 miles to the north. The story also says the crowd was so enthusiastic that it knocked down a chain link fence at the airport as the New York senator was passing in front of it to shake hands.

One paragraph states, “Girls prancing about, bubbling “I touched him, I touched him,” were joined by more fortunate youths who managed to get his autograph. Many older persons also entered the jostling to shake his hand while others just stood and watched.”

Approximately 50 newsmen were also on the four-engine turbojet airplane that brought Kennedy to Chadron.

During the 10-minute speech that he delivered while standing on a park bench, Kennedy said the right words for a western Nebraska audience. He initially quipped that his family of 10 ate more meat and bread and drank more milk than any other candidate’s.

“I need your help and I think you need me,” he stated, then said new legislation was needed to hike the parity rate.

“When you do well in Nebraska, the whole nation does well,” he noted. He also said the nation cannot tolerate lawlessness and disorder.

“If you are satisfied with the way things are going, don’t vote for me,” he added.

Sadly, just two months later, RFK was assassinated in Los Angeles.

My wife and I were awakened in our apartment in Scottsbluff by our radio alarm clock carrying the news that he had been shot. We both shed tears. It was among America’s saddest times, one that we and others in our age group have never forgotten.

Thankfully, I also remember what a gracious lady his sister was. I’m sure there are others who still recall the day Jean Kennedy Smith brought some of her family’s charm to Scottsbluff.