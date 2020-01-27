Rick Kuckkahn will be stepping into a familiar position when becomes interim city manager for the City of Scottsbluff, but it will still take some time to get back up to speed.

Kuckkahn served as Scottsbluff city manager for 18 years before retiring in 2016 and has more than 30 years of experience in city administration. He will be interim city manager filling a void left when current City Manager Nathan Johnson leaves the position after the city council’s March 2 meeting. Kuckkahn will begin working with Johnson Feb. 18 in order to have time to work back into the post. The city will select a search firm and begin the process of hiring Johnson’s permanent replacement. Kuckkahn’s interim contract runs through June 1. In the event a replacement isn’t in place by that date, the city and Kuckkahn will assess the situation and determine whether he will stay in the role.

“I’ll have to get acclimated,” Kuckkahn said. “I obviously haven’t been there for a while. I’ve followed a lot of the news stories and things, but certainly there’s a lot of nuance that you’re not privy to. When I get there, I’ll have a couple of weeks with Nathan and be able to get my feet wet, get acclimated and then hopefully be able to move things forward.”

Negotiations with employee union groups are ongoing as is a proposed joint landfill project with the City of Gering.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of other things going on,” Kuckkahn said. “I’ll have to acclimate and get up to speed on all the other things that are going on. I’m looking forward to it. It looks like a really great opportunity and a good challenge.”

Many department heads and city staff are still in place from when Kuckkahn retired.

“That’s one of the things that made the decision so easy,” he said. “Back in the days when I was the city manager there, many of those faces are still present, so I had a great deal of confidence in those folks then, and I’m sure the same will hold true when I return.”

Following his retirement in Scottsbluff, Kuckkahn served as interim city manager for a couple of years in Alliance during that community’s search for a permanent replacement, a search that lasted longer than anticipated.

“I was happy to be there,” Kuckkahn said. “It was a good opportunity, and I think I helped Alliance keep moving ahead. I enjoyed my stay there, too.”

After spending last summer on a sailboat cruising the Great Lakes, Kuckkahn is currently in Hayden, Colo., helping son Matt and his wife Lauren fix up their cabin. Once a new city manager is in place, Kuckkahn plans to get the sailboat back on the water - somewhere.

Kuckkahn said the enthusiasm in conversations with Johnson and Mayor Raymond Gonzales along with his history in the community made the decision to accept the interim position feel right.

“The city was always so good to me,” Kuckkahn said. “That was a big part of it, looking at what was accomplished when I was there and the folks that I had an opportunity to work with. The citizens, obviously, are a big part of that, too. I really do love the community. I love the residents that are there. Politics are politics, and that’s part of the challenge, too. A number of different feelings came into that decision, and sure, some of it’s loyalty, wanting to see the city succeed.”

