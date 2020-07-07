A former Scottsbluff man is slated for sentencing after being convicted of sexual assault.

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted John Addleman, alias Johnathon Addleman, alias Jonathan Addleman, on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IC felony, and first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony, on July 1. Addleman was acquitted on a second charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Charges against Addleman stem from a June 2018 investigation into allegations that Addleman sexually assaulted them.

The two girls, then 9 and 15, disclosed in interviews with CAPstone investigators in June 2018 that a man who had dated their mother in November 2017 had sexually assaulted them.

One of the girls had previously disclosed to a counselor that she had been sexually assaulted. The girl told police that a man who had dated her mother had come into her bed during the night and sexually assaulted her. As police investigated, a sister of the girl disclosed she had also been assaulted by the man. The girls did not know the man’s name, but were able to describe him to police and told police they knew he worked as a DJ at a local bar.

The girls’ mother had since died, but police were able to determine Addleman’s identity as the girls identified his place of employment. The owner of the business identified Addleman. Police also questioned Addleman’s girlfriend at the time, who told police she believed Addleman had been cheating on her and she knew he had been at the girl’s home during that time. She also told police of a letter the man wrote, saying he had attempted suicide during the time the investigation was ongoing.

Police also interviewed Addleman, who denied the allegations.

Addleman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. He faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment on the Class IB felony charge and a sentence of up to fifty years imprisonment on the Class IC felony. If found to be a habitual criminal, the mandatory minimum term shall be 25 years imprisonment.

