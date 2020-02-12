A Fort Laramie man accused of stabbing and killing a man claimed he acted in self-defense, according to testimony by law enforcement during the man’s trial Tuesday.

Jamie Snyder, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 24, 2018, stabbing death of 32-year-old Wade Erschabek, of Guernsey.

Testimony during the second day in Snyder’s trial began with law enforcement, with Goshen County Sheriff’s Deputy Edwin Ochoa taking the stand first. After witnesses had reported the stabbing at a Fort Laramie home, Ochoa was among the officers who had been dispatched to Snyder’s home and had been there when the man was arrested.

Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman asked Ochoa to describe Snyder’s demeanor when he was arrested. He answered, “He seemed calm.”

Ochoa also responded to the scene of the stabbing, where he oversaw the logging of evidence collected at the scene. When Ochoa arrived, he said Kory Fleenor, then a sergeant with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department, had found a knife, identified as the weapon used in the stabbing, and had asked him to mark it for the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to process it when they arrived.

Ochoa said the black knife had been located among a group of trees in the front yard of the residence at which Erschabek had been stabbed. The stabbing occurred at a residence identified during testimony Monday as the home of Nancy Martin and her husband.

He remained on scene while waiting for DCI technicians and stayed until everything had been processed from the scene. He said that after DCI technicians marked the bags, as part of the procedures for processing evidence, Ochoa dated them and initialed each bag. He put each evidence bag into his vehicle and locked it until he went back to the sheriff’s department and logged it into evidence.

When asked what some of the items processed were, he outlined that clothing worn by Nancy Martin and the knife had been collected.

Fleenor, who is now Goshen County Sheriff, also testified about locating the knife. Fleenor arrived as EMTs were performing CPR and he decided to secure the crime scene. As he was walking to secure the scene and put up tape, he saw a black, fixed blade Army-type knife on the south side of the driveway. He collected that knife as evidence.

Fleenor also transported Justin Ellis, who testified on Monday that he had been with Erschabek and witnessed Snyder stabbing the man to the Goshen County Courthouse for interviews. Afterward, Fleenor joined investigator Rick Scott in interviewing Snyder in the law library at the Goshen County Detention Center.

Earlier in the day of May 24, 2018, Fleenor testified, he had contact with Snyder. Snyder had reported a burglary and Fleenor said he went to Snyder’s residence and took fingerprints off the safe, as a follow-up to a burglary case filed the day before by Snyder. He said Snyder seemed concerned and felt his house and his mom’s house had been violated.

Fleenor said after he read Miranda Rights to Snyder, he continued to ask him about the day’s incident. He testified that Snyder’s story changed many times. First, Snyder said he was home all day, then he said he went for a drive up a hill and to a bridge.

Fleenor said he started asking Snyder: “What If someone told me you were there? What if someone told me you stabbed Wade?“

Snyder’s comment to Fleenor was, he said, “How do you know it wasn’t Justin Ellis and he’s trying to make me the patsy?”

Fleenor said he hadn’t mentioned the name of Ellis and asked Snyder about it.

Snyder finally admitted he saw Ellis and Erschabek and followed them to Martin’s house, Fleenor said, but claimed that the stabbing had been in self-defense. According to Fleenor’s testimony, Snyder told him that Erschabek came to his pickup on the passenger side and started yelling at him and calling him names. He added while in his pickup he had his knife in a sheath on his left side and he unbuttoned the first buckle, then as Erschabek kept belittling him and yelling at him that he unbuttoned the second. He then proceeded to get out of the pickup and walked around the front of the pickup and pulled out his knife and Erschabek lunged at him with his arms up and impaled himself. That’s why he claimed it was self-defense, Fleenor said.

He said Snyder told him he was in fear for his life and that he was trying to intimidate Erschabek like, “‘You don’t want to do that, I have a knife.’”

Other witnesses who testified Tuesday were a technician with the Wyoming State Crime Lab and EMS Director Darin Yates.

Prosecutor Jeremiah Sanderg asked Amber Gurley, who works for DCI, about 21 pictures she had taken at the crime scene, which included the large black knife. She also told the court that she was asked to go to Snyder’s home afterward and see if there was anything there that should be processed. She did and noticed a black shirt that looked like it had blood and suggested the deputies that it be processed, among other items.

EMS Director Darin Yates, who also acts as county coroner, was also called to the stand Tuesday. When Yates arrived at the scene, he testified, Fort Laramie EMS was already loading the victim into an ambulance. In the ambulance, he helped with CPR, while others were putting in IVs and dressing the wound.

From what he was saw, he said, there was a lot of blood and it was clear, “It was a pretty low chance surviving.”

He added when they arrived at the hospital the trauma team took over, and shortly thereafter, doctors pronounced Erschabek dead.

As Yates had responded with EMS, he had to call Deputy Goshen County Coroner Steve Rostad to come collect the body, then proceeded to make an appointment with Regional West Medical Center to perform an autopsy on the body the next day, as they are the closest forensic pathologist lab to Torrington, he testified.

Testimony in the trial will resume on Wednesday in Goshen County District Court. Judge Patrick Korell is presiding.