Four people were arrested after controlled substances were allegedly located at a Gering residence on Thursday.

Noelle Robinson, 28, of Gering, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. Kelly Lemay, 24; Anastasia Red Bear, 25, of Alliance; and Britt Burkhardt, 23, of Gering, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony. All four appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday on charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, police served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard. During a search of the home, investigators and officers reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia in a home occupied by Lemay.

Officers located Lemay and Red Bear in a downstairs living room and also allegedly located a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the area that Lemay was at in the residence. The substance in that bag tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also located a small plastic bag in a basement bedroom and a digital scale in a kitchen cabinet.

Arrest affidavits don’t disclose why police sought and obtained a warrant to search the home. Robinson is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 22 and is being held on an $11,500 bond. Red Bear and Burkhardt are being held on a $10,000 bond and are next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24. Lemay, who is being held on a $3,000 bond, is next scheduled to appear on Jan. 29.

mloeks@starherald.com