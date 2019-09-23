Four injured in Banner County crash

Four people have been hospitalized, all with serious injuries, after a head-on crash in Banner County.

 Nebraska State Patrol/COURTESY

Four people have been hospitalized, all with serious injuries, after a head-on crash in Banner County.

A Nebraska State Patrol dispatcher said the driver of a vehicle had been traveling northbound on a private road in Banner County when the driver collided, head on, with a second vehicle.

Driver and passenger in the first vehicle and the driver and passenger in the second vehicle were transported to Regional West Medical Center. The second driver was later transported to a Denver hospital via Air Link.

Additional details were not available at press time. The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.

The collision occurred at 8:23 a.m. Monday.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.