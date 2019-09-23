Four injured in Banner County crash

Four people have been hospitalized, all with serious injuries, after a head-on crash in Banner County.
A Nebraska State Patrol dispatcher said the driver of a vehicle had been traveling northbound on a private road in Banner County when the driver collided, head on, with a second vehicle.
Driver and passenger in the first vehicle and the driver and passenger in the second vehicle were transported to Regional West Medical Center. The second driver was later transported to a Denver hospital via Air Link.
Additional details were not available at press time. The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.
The collision occurred at 8:23 a.m. Monday.
