Panhandle Public Health District confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County Sunday.

A man in his 50s and three females, two in their teens and one in her 40s, have tested positive. All four are all close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is occurring and all close contacts have been notified.

Close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts who are currently showing symptoms are being tested. There are no community exposures to report, PPHD said in a press release.

To date, Scotts Bluff County has had the most cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, with 22 cases reported. Eight people have recovered.

Other cases have included: Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, four; Box Butte County, one; and Morrill County, one. One person has been reported as recovered in Cheyenne County and nine in Kimball County.

A total of 38 cases have been reported in the Panhandle.