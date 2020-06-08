Four people have been reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to information released from Panhandle Health District over the weekend, all results from the 28 tests done as part of the TestNebraska effort in Alliance were received and all were negative. Results from 114 tests were received from the Scottsbluff results with one positive.
Three additional positives were confirmed from normal testing procedures.
Cases identified in Scotts Bluff County were: a girl, under 10 years old: woman in her teens, woman in her 20s, woman in her 40s.
As of Saturday, there were 178 total positive cases reported in the Panhandle since March 2. As of Saturday, 90 cases are active, with 83 of those cases being in Scotts Bluff County. Six people are currently hospitalized.
A total of 88 people have recovered from the virus and there have been 22 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 testing will be available starting this week at Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 7-8 a.m. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
