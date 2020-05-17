Panhandle Public Health officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
Officials identified a Cheyenne County male in his 40s and three female Scotts Bluff County residents, one in her 30s, one in her 40s, and one in her 90s, as the latest positive cases. All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.
There have been 86 cases detected since March 2, with 54 people having recovered. There are 32 active cases.
Also, in PPHD's release, residents were advised that preventative measures of washing hands or using hand sanitizer continue to be recommended, rather than the use of gloves.
For the general public, CDC continues to recommend wearing gloves when you are cleaning or caring for someone who is sick. Outside of these instances — for example, when using a shopping cart or using an ATM — will not necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19 and may still lead to the spread of germs.
The best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
