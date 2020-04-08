Panhandle Public Health District has announced that four more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotts Bluff County.
According to a press release, two of the cases involve a teen girl and a woman in her 60. Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, have also tested positive for COVID-19.
All of the individuals are close contacts to persons who recently tested positive. One person is hospitalized, the others are recovering at home.
Scotts Bluff County's cases now total 10, however, 3 have recovered. The most recent hospitalization means that two persons from Scotts Bluff County have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Everyone who is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.
Any additional information will be released when contact investigations are completed. The Star-Herald will provide those updates and PPHD has been keeping a list of all potential exposure sites on its website, www.pphd.org.
