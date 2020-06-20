Four Panhandle communities find themselves looking for new leadership, and they are at varying stages of the search.

Gering and Kimball are both looking for a new city administrator and Scottsbluff and Sidney are in search of city managers.

Scottsbluff has been under the direction of Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn since early March, and had hoped to have a new manager in place by June 1. Delays from the coronavirus pandemic helped push that back, but Patty Heminover from search firm Baker Tilly said there are good candidates and the city should be seeing more information on them soon. She said candidates are currently working through a questionnaire that will help assess each candidate’s experience with certain situations. Heminover said once the questionnaires come back, the process should start moving quickly.

“We are going through the candidates right now,” Heminover said. “We’ve got a great pool of candidates, and we’re identifying which ones are going to possibly be able to move on. I will have an opportunity to meet with (city) council coming up to look at the candidates they would like to see moving forward.”

Kuckkahn said he is prepared to help out in any way he can with the transition in Scottsbluff.

“I’m here until we’re able to replace the manager,” he said. “If the council wants me to do some transition time with the new manager, I’d be happy to do that, too. My plans are basically meshed with the hiring process. That’s the bottom line for me.”

Sidney is looking to fill the position left open when city manager Ed Sadler resigned. No definitive timetable has been set for hiring a replacement.

Gering administrator Lane Danielzuk will be retiring Dec. 31. The city council will hold special meetings Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday at noon to discuss the selection process and to review the current applicant pool. Gering would like to have the interviews take place in July in order to get an individual in place with some tome to work with the city and share time with Danielzuk before he leaves the position.

“I think the city was lucky to have been made aware of my decision to retire early on,” Danielzuk said. “The COVID situation probably had less of an effect for the City of Gering than for other administrators or managers in other cities.”

Mayor Keith Prunty said Kimball has used online job search sites such as Indeed.com and has had 20-25 resumes come in. A search committee has pared the applicants down to three currently, however as more applications come in, that group of three final candidates is subject to change. A few new listings are expected to bring in more applicants, and Prunty said the city would likely field applications until August and make a decision from there.

“Right now, we have divided the duties between our clerk and treasurer,” Prunty said. “So far, so good. A few hiccups along the way, which is to be expected. Overall, I think they’re handling it very well, and I haven’t had any complaints.”

Prunty would like to see a candidate with experience as an assistant manager, but is open to all possibilities.

“In the past, we’ve had our city as a stepping stone for an administrator or a retirement for an administrator,” Prunty said. “Everybody wants a long-term. We want somebody who’s going to live here and say, ‘This is my home.’ ... We have a great team working here. People work together. They get along fine and help each other out. I want somebody who’s going to blend in with that and maybe even enhance it a little more and take us to the next level.”

