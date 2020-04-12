Scottsbluff Police are investigating a collision in which a teen is alleged to have been racing.
Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said a 15-year-old Scottsbluff boy was treated at Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a collision that occurred at about 9 p.m. at West 27th Street and Avenue F. Three other teens who were passengers in the vehicle were also transported to Regional West to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation determined that the teen had been westbound on West 27th Street at a high rate of speed, believed to have been racing the driver of a silver Sedan. The teen's vehicle collided with a gray Silverado flatbed pickup, driven by Anthony Barrett, 21, of Bridgeport. Barrett had been turning left into the Arby's driveway at the time of the collision.
The driver of the silver Sedan has not been identified and police are seeking information on that driver.
There were three occupants in Barrett's vehicle, all of whom refused treatment for injuries.
Valley Ambulance transported the teen to Regional West Medical Center. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department responded to assist with crowd and traffic control.
The teen has been cited on charges of willful reckless driving, racing on a public roadway and no operator's license. Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the silver Sedan is asked to contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176.
