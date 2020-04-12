Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES CONTINUE TODAY FOR POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ANOTHER 0.5 TO 2.5 INCHES EXPECTED TO FALL. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES IN OUTLYING AREAS WITH AROUND 2 INCHES EXPECTED IN THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...INCLUDING ALLIANCE...SCOTTSBLUFF...GERING AND HARRISBURG. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE WHEATLAND AND TORRINGTON. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&