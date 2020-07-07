A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County.

“It was a male in his 80s, and he did have underlying health conditions,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said during a briefing by Panhandle Public Health District on Tuesday.

Three new cases were announced. A Morrill County woman in her 50s was determined to be a case of community spread, while two Scotts Bluff County women in their 20s were both determined to have contracted the virus through close contact with someone who has previously tested positive.

Ten new recoveries were announced – three each in Cheyenne and Scotts Bluff County and two each in Sheridan and Morrill County.

Currently, a total of 338 people have tested positive in the Panhandle, with 106 cases remaining active and 228 having recovered. There have been a total of 33 hospitalizations with one patient currently hospitalized.

PPHD Deputy Director Tabi Prochazka, announced that while the Panhandle still remains in moderate risk of COVID-19, according to current activity, the risk has been slightly lowered.

“We have gone down just a little bit,” she said, crediting it to a lower number of cases.

Prochazka said the dial will be adjusted again every Tuesday, based on factors such as case count.

She encouraged the community to follow the guidelines laid out for communities in the moderate, shown on the dial listed on PPHD's website in yellow, These include wearing masks, hand washing and monitoring symptoms. Individuals should also remain cautious about non-essential travel.

“Those same practices we’ve been talking about every day,” Prochazka said.