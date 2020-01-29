Freezin’ for a reason: Teams getting ready for annual Panhandle Polar Plunge

Since 2012, brave souls have taken to the North Platte River to raise funds for a good cause — Special Olympics.

Teams have already begun registering for the annual Panhandle Polar Plunge. This year, the Polar Plunge will be held on Feb. 29 at the YMCA Trails West Camp.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman has been among the team that organizes the event every year.

“We call it our party by the river because it is a lot of fun,” he told the Star-Herald.

For the inaugural Polar Plunge, planners had hoped to raise $5,000, and doubled that. Each year since, they have been warmed by the response of the community, with a record of over $35,000 raised in 2015.

“We raised more than Lincoln that year,” Overman said. “How cool is that? I very much enjoyed giving the people from Lincoln a bad time because they are nine times our size.”

Interestingly, it was also the year that plungers experienced the coldest temperatures during the history of the plunge — with temperatures at 18 degrees.

People brave the cold, taking a swim in the North Platte River, to be “freezin’ for a reason.” Last year, the Panhandle Polar Plunge raised more than $20,000 to benefit the Special Olympics of Nebraska.

Throughout his years in law enforcement, Overman has been involved in a number of fundraisers for Special Olympics. He began in 1984, when the first Special Olympics Torch Run was held and an invitation was extended to law enforcement to run alongside the torch from one end of the state to the other. Since then, the Torch Run has changed, and other events have come along to help support the Special Olympics in its mission of providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“When I was very young, I saw some sort of documentary on Special Olympics and it just grabs you,” Overman said. “...I see what they do with the money and when you are around the athletes and their families, you see what it means to them, how grateful they are and what it means to Special Olympics. It is a great thing for us to do, to help.”

Special Olympics athletes and their families are among the participants in the Polar Plunge. The Special Olympics teams also host a lunch that is put on for the plungers.

The Panhandle Polar Plunge is full of a lot of good fun. Friendly competitions are the name of the game, whether it be law enforcement challenging each other or others. For example, in advance of this year’s plunge, the Star-Herald and KNEB have already put forth a good-natured media challenge. (You can contribute to the Star-Herald’s team, the Newsies, here: https://www.firstgiving.com/team/398844.)

Overman is among the plungers who have never missed an event. It can be quite entertaining, watching team members dress up in costumes — some put a lot of work into their themed costumes from the 101 Dalmatians to vikings among the themes from the past. It’s an event that Overman said he often hears, “It’s on my bucket list.”

“Honestly, I would rather be jumping in a ‘solar plunge’ and doing it in July,” he said, joking.

The community also supports the event in a variety of other ways. The City of Scottsbluff and Paul Reed Construction assist in readying the site, which needs some preparation because the Panhandle Polar Plunge is the only plunge to be held in a river.

“The river changes every year,” Overman said. “If the river is high or low, it will change. We have to make the site appropriate for our plungers and make sure that it is safe.”

Bleachers are brought in for people to watch the event, and perhaps one of the best things, hot tubs are donated for plungers to warm up in after taking their dip in the icy cold river.

“We just have tons of community support,” she said. “It is a very popular thing and it is a lot of fun.”

For details about the event, from ideas for fundraising to answers about the Polar Plunge, visit the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s website dedicated to the event: www.scottsbluffcounty.org/sheriff/sheriffs-office-special-olympics-polar-plunge.html.

Teams can also sign up for the event at www.firstgiving.com/sone.

The Feb. 22 event will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and team and individual plunges will start at 10:30 a.m.

All funds from the event benefit the Special Olympics of Nebraska.