Star-Herald Publisher Rich Macke got doused for a good cause … the Special Olympics.

As a member of the Star-Herald's Polar Plunge team, Macke issued a fundraising challenge to the KNEB team. However, as Macke found himself suddenly scheduled in meetings on the date of the plunge, he volunteered to participate with KNEB setting up a personal "plunge" for Macke.

The Polar Plunge will be Saturday, Feb. 29, near the Trails West Pavilion in Riverside Park. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. Teams and individual plungers will start going into the river at 10:30 a.m. The Special Olympics teams will also host a lunch for the plungers.

For more information on the Polar Plunge, including how to donate to the Star-Herald team, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/event/sone/Panhandle-Plunge.