Star-Herald Publisher Rich Macke got doused for a good cause … the Special Olympics.
As a member of the Star-Herald's Polar Plunge team, Macke issued a fundraising challenge to the KNEB team. However, as Macke found himself suddenly scheduled in meetings on the date of the plunge, he volunteered to participate with KNEB setting up a personal "plunge" for Macke.
The Polar Plunge will be Saturday, Feb. 29, near the Trails West Pavilion in Riverside Park. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. Teams and individual plungers will start going into the river at 10:30 a.m. The Special Olympics teams will also host a lunch for the plungers.
For more information on the Polar Plunge, including how to donate to the Star-Herald team, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/event/sone/Panhandle-Plunge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.