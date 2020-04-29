Friday is the deadline to register to vote or request ballot by mail in Nebraska

Nebraskans have until Friday to register to vote in Nebraska’s May 12 primary election. They have the same few days to request a ballot to vote by mail.

State officials are letting people return both forms to county election drop boxes by Friday to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen have encouraged Nebraskans to vote by mail, but the state still plans to hold in-person voting on Election Day, May 12.

Some 448,420 Nebraskans requested vote-by-mail ballots by Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office said. That includes 11 rural counties that always vote by mail.

Only about 40,000 typical primary voters have yet to request ballots by mail and might show up on Election Day, the state estimates.

“Nebraskans have not allowed this coronavirus event to stop them from voting,” Evnen said.

Republicans hold an edge in the number of ballots requested, based on their percentage of the broader electorate, a World-Herald analysis of state data found.

Democrats appear to be punching slightly above their weight statewide in the percentage of ballots being returned, an advantage the party often has by mail.

But Republicans are doing nearly as well and better than expected in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, where the party is running slightly ahead of Democrats’ returns.

At last count, 2nd District Republicans had voted or returned more than 30,000 ballots. Democrats had returned nearly 28,000.

About 54 percent of Nebraska residents requesting mailed ballots are registered Republicans. They represent 47 percent of Nebraskans registered to vote.

About 32 percent of those requesting vote-by-mail ballots are Democrats. They represent 29 percent of Nebraska’s registered voters.

About 13 percent of residents requesting ballots are nonpartisans, below the 22 percent of the electorate that they represent. Nonpartisan participation typically is lower in party primaries.

Libertarians represent the remaining 1 percent of people requesting ballots by mail, roughly their portion of the broader electorate.

Many nonpartisans don’t know they can request a federal ballot for Democrats, Republicans or Libertarians, officials said. Democrats and Libertarians allow nonpartisans to participate in their other primary races.