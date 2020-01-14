Growing up is about gaining new experiences. On Tuesday, seventh grade orchestra students at Bluffs Middle School had the opportunity to hear professional musicians live — some for the first time.

“Sometimes in a small community, there aren’t a lot of live performance opportunities,” said Anne Francis Bayless, cellist with the Fry Street Quartet.

The group, which is based at the College of Arts at Utah State University, came to Scottsbluff for a concert at the Midwest Theater on Tuesday evening, but they wanted to give young musicians a chance to see them up close.

“That’s something they may have never experienced before,” Bayless said.

Music is full of opportunities for new experiences, orchestra teacher Ashley Hillman said

“It’s so much different than math or science,” she said. “Kids want experiences and playing music gives you an experience unlike any other.”

Orchestra student Taylor Bruce said she enjoyed the performance.

“It was fun to watch professionals play,” Bruce said. “I learned about how posture is a huge part of it. I struggle with that.”

Another struggle for many students is the lack of instant gratification, said Hillman. Seeing professionals play may inspire students to work harder at mastering their instruments.

“It shows them what excellence looks like,” Hillman said.

Additionally, it gives kids the chance to see what musical opportunities are out there, said Midwest Theater board member LaRita VanBoskirk.

Violinist Robert Waters said that the four musicians had strong musical mentors growing up, in addition to their parents. They want to do their part in helping the next generation.

Although working with middle schoolers isn’t something the group can do all the time, it’s a vital part of their work, he said.

“We can’t overstate how important it is for us when we’re on the road to provide support in the smalls ways that we can,” said Waters.

Bayless agreed, saying that going into the classroom allows them to feel closer to the communities they visit.

“To feel like we made a connection to communities, particularly when we’re in and out quickly, is important to us,” she said.

Hillman hoped that seeing the quartet would encourage kids to keep practicing.

“These kids have worked so hard to get where they are,” Hillman said. “They understand the value of hardwork and that will carry forward.”

Beyond the lessons that young musicians learn from music, it’s a place for them to escape, she said.

“Music turns on the receptors in the brain and makes you feel good,” she said. “There are kids in my program who probably wouldn’t come to school without music.”