Fuel prices trending down regionally, nationally

During a spring period when fuel prices at the pump generally begin to tick upward moving toward peak travel months, prices across the region, state and nation are trending down due to decreased travel and lower oil prices.

According to AAA Nebraska, the statewide average unleaded fuel price had dropped to $2.00 per gallon Wednesday morning, making Nebraska the 22nd state to see average fuel prices drop to $2.00 or below. By Thursday morning, the price in Nebraska was down to $1.985 with 29 states at $2.00 or below. A year ago at this time, the Nebraska average was at $2.58. Hooker County had the highest average in the state at $2.499, while Scotts Bluff County reported an average of $2.131. With a decrease of 58 cents per gallon year-over-year, the savings equates to $8.70 to fill the average 15-gallon fuel tank. Nationwide, the average dropped to $2.08 per gallon, down from $2.62 a year ago.

“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, but that is not the case this year,” Rose White, spokesperson for AAA—The Auto Club Group, said. “With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, there is less traffic on the roadways which is driving down fuel consumption.”

Tammie Winters, energy coordinator for Panhandle Coop in Scottsbluff, said her company’s five stations have seen the changes with prices beginning to fall around Feb. 25, about the time that the coronavirus came to the forefront in the United States.

“The other thing that goes on right about now, all the terminals and refineries switch from winter gas to summer gas, and with the slow down of people having to stay at home and the schools closed, people aren’t buying as much, so there is excess gas,” she said. “That’s helped further the price drop on the gas. Diesel is not dropping as much as the gas has.”

Winters said Coop’s stations are slowly being able to get prices down as stations sell the more expensive fuel in their inventory. The inventory turnover has slowed due to the decrease in fuel usage as well.

“Usually when prices start to drop, people start to slow down their buying too because they’re waiting for the prices at the pump to drop,” Winters said. “I would say the biggest slowdown is with the coronavirus and people are having to stay at home more, not having to drive kids to school and people aren’t traveling as much because of the different states - you know a lot of times people drive over to Cheyenne or Denver, and they’re not doing that because of the virus.”

Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices. In the last week, crude oil prices dropped to $22 a barrel in the U.S. trading market – a low not seen since 2002, according to AAA. Wednesday morning oil prices had edged back up to $23.90 a barrel, but still down 53% from where the price was just a month ago. Winters attributed that dip at least in part to a threat to flood the crude oil market by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Saudis are engaged in a price war with Russia.