GERING — In spite of windy conditions, the turnout was strong for the 23rd annual Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival Saturday.

Museum Director Dave Wolf said he was pleased with Saturday’s turnout.

“For this wind, I think we’ve got an excellent turnout,” he said, noting that lots of people were picking potatoes, watching live demonstrations and taking in wagon rides along with activities for kids. An RV group from Colorado and visitors from other locations in Colorado and Wyoming had made the trip to Gering for the event.

For Allison Furby, the festival is an opportunity to get out for education and fun with children, Katie and Kyler.

“This is a family tradition,” she said. “It is a great way to get the kids introduced to agriculture and our various history. And it’s great fun. They get to get their hands dirty and get their hands on equipment and farm animals, so it’s been fantastic.”

For many in attendance, a trip to the potato patch was a key stop for the day.

“We’re having fun out here,” Dennis Gingrich said as he and his wife, Kathy, pulled potatoes. “This is the greatest thing for the Valley.”

Herb Karcher echoed those sentiments as he looked at an old piece of John Deere Equipment and watched a team of horses working in the distance.

“The (volunteers and staff) are so into what they’re doing,” Karcher said. “They’re so proud — look at this, how proud those horses are. It’s just wonderful, and I think to myself, ‘Gosh, I’d just hate for this all to end.’ It’s so wonderful. They just really do a good job out here.”

Events continue on Sunday, beginning with a church service at 8:30 a.m. and activities for kids and adults starting at 9 a.m. at the museum in Gering. Admission is $5 per person.