BAYARD — Fundraising efforts to update the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center at Chimney Rock have been a success.

According to a recent announcement by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, a $75,000 gift from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation pushed the effort past its nearly $1.8 million goal.

The foundation also provided funding for the visitor center’s initial construction in 1994. The visitor center hasn’t been updated since then, according to Leslie Fattig, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation’s executive director, which means the exhibits and introductory video are also 25 years old.

Chimney Rock was the most described landmark on the Oregon Trail, with nearly half a million people passing by it as they made their way west. According to Fattig, over 35,000 visitors from around the world stop at Chimney Rock each year and at just 4,200 square feet, the visitor center has outgrown its capacity.

“This site has not yet met its potential for increased visitation, dynamic storytelling about the American West and economic and cultural support for western Nebraska,” said Fattig.

The project will expand the building to 5,550 square feet.

Included in the expansion is a flexibly configured classroom that will accommodate school programs.

“This space will also be used for community programming and after hours events,” said Fattig.

This classroom will be connected to an outdoor classroom space via an exterior door that will allow school groups to enter the classroom directly, reducing the congestion in the rest of the visitor center during busy times.

The existing break room will be expanded for event catering and the project will result in a bigger gift shop.

Additionally, the current building lacks a space that could double as a storm shelter to protect visitors in case of severe weather, Fattig said.

The project includes a new entryway that will double as a hardened storm shelter that will be able to withstand a tornado. It will be able to accommodate all visitors and will primarily serve as an orientation space unless there is severe weather.

“This entryway will include storm shutters and doors that can be closed in the event of a weather emergency,” said Fattig.

An open concept theater space will be added in the exhibit gallery, along with new exhibits telling the story of Chimney Rock, and the Oregon, Mormon and other pioneer trails “in an interactive and engaging manner,” said Fattig.

It will also offer an “amazing” view of Chimney Rock, she said.

The renovation was designed to operate with the existing staff — three full-timers and additional seasonal help — and will allow them to see the entire building from one vantage point in the entry way. This will allow staff more time to answer questions or work with school programs instead of directing visitors, said Fattig.

“The new design was planned with the goal of improving the visitor experience without adding additional staff,” said Fattig.

She said the current visitor services and maintenance staff have been very involved in the design process.

“Their input has significantly improved the design drawings,” said Fattig. “These staff members will also be on site during construction and installation to ensure that the needs of the visitor and maintenance of the site will remain central to the experience.”

Approximately $1.6 million of the funds raised came from various grants, although Fattig said the community has been very supportive of the project.

“We expect that this project, combined with new marketing in conjunction with Nebraska State Tourism, will provide the potential to double the visitation to this significant Nebraska site,” said Fattig. “The expansion of the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center will also provide educational benefits for all Nebraskans.”

Fattig said History Nebraska will oversee the development of all historical and educational content, using a team of subject experts including scholars, certified educational specialists and experienced exhibit designers.

Construction should be starting soon and will likely be finished mid-April 2020. The grand reopening is being planned for May 2020.

