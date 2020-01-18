LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to delay consideration of the proposed changes at Lake McConaughy, a Nebraska Game and Parks official said Saturday.
Visitor Management plan at its Wednesday, Jan. 22 meeting.
“We have listened to local citizens, officials and business owners regarding proposed changes, and we heard you. We are going to respond,” said Director Jim Douglas of the proposed recommendations in a Lake McConaughy Visitor Management plan the commission had planned to discuss at its Wednesday, Jan. 22 meeting.
“We realize we still have important problems to solve, but we are going to take pause in the adoption of the current recommendations to consider the full array of suggestions.”
Recently, Game and Parks proposed limiting the number of campers to address concerns that the high number of campers is stretching public safety resources, basic sanitation services, shower facilities and parking areas.
Among the ideas: limit the number of vehicles and occupants entering camping areas; require reservations for all overnight camping; require reservations for available campsites, including all primitive and beach camping; and enforce a 14-day occupancy limit at all campsites.
Proposed actions would be subject to approval of the commission and would go into effect before Memorial Day.
All camping regulations would be strictly enforced, officials said, and there would be an increase in law enforcement at the campsites.
The Commission, together with local officials, park visitors and the public, has been working on a proposed plan "to make Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area a better, safer family-friendly environment," the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in its press release. The proposed plan called for changes "to help ensure public safety and address over-crowding and over-burdened infrastructure."
The Commission hosted an informational open house at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center on Thursday, Jan. 16 attended by hundreds and has also been accepting and reviewing public comments.
Proposed actions were subject to approval of the commission and would go into effect before Memorial Day. Now, the Commission plans to create a local advisory committee to continue to develop recommendations that will be effective in creating a safe and manageable environment.
At the Jan. 22 meeting, staff will meet with commissioners about public feedback and provide a report on input received.
“Nebraskans are passionate about outdoor recreation because it is an important part of our quality of life," Douglas said. "We appreciate the inputs we have received thus far, and we will continue to ask for suggestions on how to best move forward with the many inputs we have to achieve our common goals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.