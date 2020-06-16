When Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn is asked about her department, her first answer is to emphasize the quality of her staff and how well they work together.

Quinn points to chief deputy Randy Ross and deputies Todd Yost and Ryan Dean along with staff in dispatch, communications and the office as well as jail staff as key to keeping the department running smoothly.

Ross, another native of Garden County, was Quinn’s first hire. Yost came to the department five years ago from Lincoln as a longtime law enforcement officer, and Dean came to Garden County from Scottsbluff.

“We’re all small town, community oriented,” Quinn said. “We’re in the schools. Everybody knows us, and that’s what we want.”

Being out on the streets and roads on patrol is important to Quinn. She said the administrative part of the job gets tiresome, but she enjoys the people, even though working in her hometown wasn’t her original plan.

“Rob Godfrey was a deputy here, he was leaving,” Quinn said. “He called and said, ‘Hey, we have a position open,’ and I’m like, ‘Do I really want to go back to my hometown?’ There’s some good things, bad things. ... No, it was not my intention to come back here, It just so happened there was an opening here, so I applied and here I am.”

Open communication keeps the department running as smoothly as possible, Quinn said.

“Talk to me,” she said. “I’ve always said that I can’t fix it if I don’t know something is going on. I’ve got to know, so at least I can try within my means. I’ve always said that. From the day they’re hired, I will tell them that.”

Quinn describes the people of Garden County with seven words.

“Big county, small towns with big hearts,” she said. “I think that’s the easy way to explain it. We just had a (storm) come through Lisco (June 6). ... It just destroyed Lisco, and there were a lot of people who came together. That’s what we do.”

Yost said the people of the county come together to support each other in times of need.

“It seems like when the chips are down, people tend to come out of the woodwork to help out their neighbors,” he said.

That spirit of working together extends to the sheriff’s department.

“Everybody comes together and does whatever job needs to be done at the time,” Yost said. “We all see what needs to get done and do it, versus, ‘well, I’ve got a thing, I’ve got to leave.’ Everybody tends to drop what they’re doing and if another officer needs something, they’re right there.”

Dean worked in corrections and the oil fields of Wyoming before taking his position as deputy.

“I truly feel that this is what I was meant to do as a person,” he said. “I’m able to talk to people, able to be with the community. Yeah, sometimes we go to these calls that require me to see some pretty horrific things, but in those times, I’ve also helped people in those horrific times. It just makes a difference. It helps the community, and I really enjoy this job.”

Quinn believes she is one of three female sheriffs in the 93 counties of Nebraska, but she doesn’t take that into consideration in her day-to-day activities.

“I don’t even think about it,” she said. “This is my job.”

Quinn has been in office for 9 1/2 years, and said it was a natural fit for her to go into law enforcement after growing up in Oshkosh. Her stepmother was an officer and her dad has been the fire chief for 40 years in Oshkosh, in addition to serving in emergency management. She said if nothing else, when she was younger, she learned her ten codes.

“I’ve been around it,” she said, “and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

After graduating from high school, Quinn majored in law enforcement at Wayne State College. After a couple of years spent on her grandparents’ farm near Dalton, she applied for a position as deputy and hired on in 2003 by former sheriff Jim Winn.Quinn said she learned a lot from Winn.

After working for a couple of other sheriffs, Quinn chose to run for the office herself.

“I just felt there wasn’t enough being done, and I wanted more for this office and for the people that were in it,” Quinn, who is now in her third term in office, said.

Quinn said one of her biggest memories is a large methamphetamine case early in her career that got a lot of product off the streets.

“There were a lot of agencies that came together,” she said. “It cleaned up the town. ... It was bad here when I first came here. They were manufacturing it, and they were supplying a large area.”

While most law enforcement officers encounters with people are in adverse conditions, Yost, Quinn and Dean all told of people they encountered after the fact who recognized their wrongdoings and were thankful later. Yost had an individual he arrested, and said something he said in the ride to jail registered with the individual later. She later told him she had become a substance abuse counselor because of his words.

“It makes you realize that you do good” he said. “Whether you think you are at the time or not, you are. We’re here to help, and people don’t always realize that.”