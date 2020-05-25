Throughout the state and the nation, Memorial Day celebrations were moved online or canceled. However, one small ceremony in Gering went on and was deemed a success.
Eldon Kaufman, a Gering Sons of the American Legion member and one of the organizers of the annual Memorial Day ceremony at West Lawn Cemetery, said he thought the ceremony went well.
“I’m glad we got to do it,” Kaufman said, saying that American Legion officials worked with Panhandle Public Health District and City of Gering officials to ensure that they were meeting social distancing and other requirements for Monday’s ceremony.
As the honor guard stood at attention, they wore patriotic masks, with each mask bearing red, white and blue patterns, stars and similar motifs. Angie Foster, Gering auxiliary member, made 50 masks for the ceremonies, Kaufman said, and she has made a total of 300 masks for American Legion family organizations so that they can provide services at funerals and other ceremonies in the future.
The bugler took down his mask for a short period of time to do the annual ceremonial ritual at the end of the ceremony, but most American Legion representatives donned mask throughout the ceremony. Some of the 30 to 40 attendees also wore masks, and groups were separated by social distancing.
Cecil Doshier, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, said that she didn’t think that the social distancing guidelines were difficult to follow. She said that people already tend to gather in their own little familial groups when attending the ceremony each year.
This year’s ceremony was particularly poignant, Doshier said, because her uncle, Eldon Burkey, died in October 2019 and his name was read during the roll call of service members and veterans who had died in the last year. She said she wanted to represent his children during Monday’s ceremony.
“We can’t not honor our heroes,” she said, saying she likes to do her part to recognize service members, like putting out the flags each year.
The current pandemic also was noted by speaker Mary Bowman, American Legion Post #36 commander.
“At sea, on land and in the air, military service requires great risk,” she said.
Approximately one million men and women have lost their lives serving the United States, she said, noting that not all have died from enemy fire, but from deaths due to disease or accidents away from the front lines.
Bowman spoke about not only those making the ultimate sacrifice during war, but also noted that there are those who are making putting their lives on the line today to provide essential services.
“Those sacrifices made are just as meaningful,” she said, saying that servicemembers and veterans have also lost their lives to COVID-19. She asked people to pause to recognize those serving others, from health care workers to truck drivers and grocery store workers, during the pandemic.
Kaufman said that as a son of a veteran and having had other family members who have served in the military, he felt a patriotic duty to ensure that the Memorial Day ceremony continued, in some way or another.
“We are going to continue our patriotic duty,” he said, saying that military men and women have to continue fighting wars in all types of conditions.
Though numbers were smaller during Monday’s ceremony, due to the need to limit attendance and people being unable to attend, Kaufman said that sadly, attendance at Memorial Day ceremonies have been declining in numbers.
“It keeps getting slimmer and slimmer every year,” he said.
Kaufman said he believes it is important for Americans “to salute our dead” so that they can remember the sacrifices that have been made to keep us free. He can remember attending such ceremonies when he was a child with his father and grandfather.
“We have to remember our history. And, for some reason in this country, history is not being taught right and history will repeat itself, eventually.”
The Gering American Legion will meet on June 3 to discuss its plans to re-open its club. The American Legion family plans to continue events, while being cautious and following guidelines and recommendations to protect its members.
Kaufman and Doshier both noted the need for younger people to get involved in the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. People with a family member who has served can be admitted into the American Legion. Kaufman said he anticipates that some of the Sons of the Legion and American Legion’s activities may not be held this year, but that they will continue on as best they can in the upcoming months.
Doshier said that people aren’t only needed to attend meetings, but to help with events like Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies.
“We need them. We need them so badly,” she said, saying that many members are getting older and younger members are needed to help carry forward the traditions of the organization to honor our nation’s heroes.
