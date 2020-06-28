Gering announces city administrator finalists

GERING– The City of Gering announced Friday that it will interview four candidates, including two current employees, for the city administrator position.
In a press release, city officials announced that after careful review of the applications,the Gering City Council extended interview offers to five candidates for the city administrator position.
Current City Administrator Lane Danielzuk announced intentions to retire, but said he would stay on as a new administrator acclimates to the position.
Four candidates accepted the interview invitation: Pamela
Caskie of Sevierville, Tennessee, who previously served as the city manager in Alliance; Tammy Cooley of Morrill, who currently serves as the human resources director in Gering; Pat Heath of Gering, who currently serves as Gering’s director of public works; and Dustin Stambaugh of Littleton,Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.