Gering approves street plan

The Gering City Council gave its unanimous approval to the city’s one-year and six-year street plan at its regular Monday meeting.

As Gering City Engineer Annie Folck observed, many of the city’s streets are approaching the end of their useful life and are in need of repairs.

Gering is planning three street projects for the 2020 season at a cost of $467,112.

U Street from 21st Avenue to 200 feet east of 3rd Street will receive a 4-inch overlay.

A drainage pipe will be installed at the Lockwood Road and Highway 92 intersection, along with a 2-inch mill and overlay.

A new intersection will be installed at Oregon Trail Boulevard and 20th Street in the Westwood Estates Addition. It will include six inches of concrete pavement, including new curb and gutter and four ADA handicap accessible ramps. While the city will pay for the intersection, the developer will be responsible for the street.

Gering’s six-year street plan lists nine projects that can be moved up or down the list, depending on available funding and whether emergency repairs become necessary.

Most of the projects involve mill and overlay of deteriorating streets and installation of ADA handicap accessible ramps.

“Obviously, our six-year plan doesn’t include projects that will be done immediately,” Folck said. “They’re projects we know are on the horizon so we can start planning and budgeting for them.”

One project that will require a lot of budgeting is 10th Street from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks north to Stable Club Road. The estimated cost is $2.8 million for 2-inch mill and overlay of existing deteriorating asphalt pavement. It will also include installation of new curbs, gutter and sidewalks.

The city might also consider moving all the overhead power lines underground for beautification purposes. A similar power like project was completed several years ago along West U Street.

“We want to make sure council has it on their radar as we start looking for other funding opportunities because that will be a major project for us,” Folck said.

She added the city would consider moving the sidewalks back from 10th Street as a pedestrian safety factor because it’s one of more heavily trafficked roads in the county.

However, the sidewalks are at the edge of the city right-of-way, so they would need to negotiate with property owners for permission to take up a bit more space.

It will probably take a few years to figure out how to fund a project of that size. The city is currently pulling together some information for council members to discuss whether to ask the voters to approve LB 357. The legislation gives municipalities the authority to add a one-half cent sales tax to pay for infrastructure projects.

“In our current budget, it would really be a stretch to fund that,” Folck said. “There’s always the trade-off if we spend everything we have on that, we won’t be doing any other roads projects for a while. That’s not ideal because we have a lot of other needs.”

Gering Transportation Superintendent Casey Dahlgrin said that overall, he was satisfied with what projects were scheduled, which was similar to last year’s plan.

Dahlgrin also said the 10th Street overlay would be a long-term project because it’s just over a mile of road.

“That project isn’t one that will happen in one year,” he said. “It’s something we’ll definitely need to find some funding or build up some funds, maybe even a sinking fund.”

He said that once the project started, it could potentially be completed in one construction season.