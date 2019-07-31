Gering authorities return to canal for additional searches in Chance Englebert case

GERING — Searches of the Stable Club Canal resumed Tuesday and Wednesday as a Wyoming man remains missing.

Chance Englebert, 25, of Moorcroft, Wyoming, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, July 6. Englebert left a Gering residence in the 400 block of O Street, leaving at about 7:30 p.m. after becoming upset during a disagreement with his wife, Baylee. The couple had been staying at a relative’s home.

Investigator Shawn West told the Star-Herald that Gering firefighters and a Goshen County Search and Rescue team have conducted additional searches along the canal, specifically in an area of the canal between Stable Club Road and Woodley Park Road. Those areas were initially searched by teams around Englebert’s disappearance. However, West said, the owner of the cadaver dog used during the searches, Jerry Numon of Goshen Search and Rescue, had indicated at that time he wanted to return to the area and conduct additional searches, as it could take some time for a body to surface in a body of water.

In the initial search of the canal in early July, West said the canal was drained, but not completely. Nothing was discovered at that time. Terry's Lake was also among the areas searched with the cadaver dog.

During the updated searches, West said the dog did make some indications, but to date, nothing has been found in the search.

Earlier this month, Numon explained to the Star-Herald how the dog, Pax, is a trained human remains detection (HRD) dog. Pax is searching for the human scent and if he alerts on the scent, he will lie down and bark.

“A cadaver is made up of 480 to 490 scents from different types of molecules,” said Numon. “Humans are the only ones that have that. He’s (Pax) been trained on over 40 different animals in heat and out in the wild.

“The minute that you die, the oils start to leave your body and they will come up and float and attach on the leaves and trees,” he said.

Gering firefighters have also searched the water and West said they had plans to continue searching into the evening, as they wanted to complete searching the area in advance of a flash flood watch that will be in effect Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

During the investigation, West said, a lot of information has been coming into the department, including rumors and speculation, but he said none of the leads have resulted in any headway in locating the missing man.

Family members and others have also been involved in private searches throughout the county. Searches have been regularly organized by individuals since early July throughout the county, according to social media discussions.

Anyone who may have information about Englebert is asked to contact authorities by calling the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6667. The center is open 24/7 and can contact relevant agencies to act quickly. West said anyone who believes they have seen Englebert or have information are asked to contact police as soon as possible.