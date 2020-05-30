In a special meeting Friday, the Gering City Council adopted a resolution aimed at protecting the city in the event of a coronavirus exposure during youth baseball and softball games and practices.

The resolution stipulates that participants in youth baseball using City of Gering fields will be required to comply with directed health measures and CDC guidelines. Youth baseball and softball league coordinators will be required to sign a liability waiver in favor of the City of Gering and execute an agreement releasing the city of potential liability. Deputy City Attorney Matt Turman said the league would then ask parents of each participant to sign a similar agreement releasing the city from liability in the event of a COVID-19 exposure.

Friday’s resolution is a protection for the city as staff works to open up new activities.

“We need to have constructive things for our community to do,” Mayor Tony Kaufman said, “and for our youth, we need to have things and activities for them to participate and be part of. However, certain things in today’s world open up liability risks that we need to be aware of and go into with our eyes wide open”

Turman said the city is following guidelines from the Nebraska League of Municipalities. He told the council that trying to figure out what liabilities may come about through the pandemic is currently guesswork, but it is important that the city take necessary steps to protect itself.

“We know that there are lawsuits that have been filed all around the country, and eventually we may see some in our area as well,” Turman said. “So, because of that, the league is recommending that communities take steps to try to reduce liability if possible.”

After meetings and calls with the NLM, Turman said the city’s legal team has tried to come up with an approach that balances the needs of the community to get outside and exercise with the need for the city to protect itself and mitigate risk.

“The purpose of (these actions) is basically to let the community know that city property would be open for public use,” Turman said, “but in exchange for that, you’re going to have to agree not to sue us. To boil it down, that’s really what it is.”

Turman said the resolution does not make organizations such as Gering Organized Baseball or Gering Girls Softball Association any more accountable than they already are.

“It’s going to make us less accountable,” Turman said. “It’s not necessarily make them more accountable. We are requiring in our agreement with them that they are going to be responsible for enforcing the directed health measures and the CDC guidelines. So, in other words, we’re asking these organizations to police themselves, just like we’re all supposed to. ... From that standpoint, they may have a little extra burden they didn’t have before, but it’s a burden that we all have right now.”

Kaufman said the city staff has been doing a “great” through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a new experience for every single one of us,” Kaufman said. “Everyone is feeling their way through this. As many communities across the state, and we’re no different, are trying to find ways to reopen, the easy thing to do is just to say no and we’re going to be closed, and not do anything. But our team in Gering has definitely been very proactive in trying to listen to the community and keep a pulse on the community and do the right thing.”