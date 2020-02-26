Gering City Council rejects bid for ball field

Gering’s quad ball field in Oregon Trail Park was thrown a curve ball at Monday’s council meeting as members couldn’t agree on a contractor to perform some of the specialized grading work.

On the council agenda was an item whether to approve the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a bid of just under $300,000 do the work.

The bid came from Missouri-based Mid-America Golf and Landscaping, Inc., which has extensive experience in building baseball fields.

Another contractor has already been hired to do the general landscape work on the fields and building the concession/restroom facility.

“We broke out this part of the project because it’s somewhat specialized,” said Gering City Engineer Annie Folck. “We’ve talked with other cities that have had sports fields built. Their staff told us a project of this size and scale needs a contractor that has previous experience in building softball and baseball fields.”

Gering Parks Director Amy Seiler said the city is retrofitting the new fields onto existing fields. “If we’re not able to get this completed this year, it affects all our youth league teams and their ability to play ball safely,” she said. “That’s why this project is so important to us.”

During council’s discussion whether to accept the Mid-America bid, Dick Meyer with Scottsbluff Landscaping objected. He said his company could do the work for $46,000, which he laid out in the bid he submitted for the work. However, his company has no experience in doing the precision grading work necessary for the fields.

“If these were general recreation fields, the lowest bidder might be acceptable,” Seiler said. “But these are important fields to us because they will propel us forward into the city’s vision for the future. We’ll be able to host a lot of regional tournaments for sports tourism and bringing people to Gering.”

By the time the fields are prepared and lighting, bleachers and other amenities installed, the estimated cost of the entire project is just under $3 million.

“This is a once-in-a- generation project for the city,” Folck said. “It’s obviously not something we’ll see very often, so we want the end product to be something we can be proud of.”

At Monday’s council meeting, a motion to accept the Mid-America bid was rejected. A second motion to accept the Scottsbluff Landscaping bid was made then withdrawn following more discussion.

Folck said the council now has two options. They can either accept the Mid-America bid at their next meeting or rebid the entire project.

“Fortunately we started this project early because we wanted to be first in on construction schedules and maybe get a better price,” she said. “We’re early enough that I think we’re OK on the timeline.”

Construction on the new quad softball/baseball complex won’t begin until early July, after the completion of youth league play. The project will need to be completed by fall to allow the new grass field time to establish and be ready for next season’s play.

When completed, there will be two softball fields for players 18 and under. The two baseball fields will be for players 12 and under.

“Sports is becoming more high tech all the time and there’s a lot more science behind it,” Seiler said. “We want these fields to play well and be safe for the players.”

Folck said the Parks and Recreation Department is sticking to its original recommendation of awarding the bid to Mid-America. Council next meets on March 9 to reconsider the bid.

