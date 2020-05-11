Clement Construction LLC in Gering is built on strength, strong in construction and strong in life. The company brings a lifetime of experience to the construction industry, building strong and quality homes and more.

“I started in the construction business back in high school, helping contractors on weekends and summers,” owner Mike Clement said. “It was then I discovered my love of working with my hands, and for construction itself.”

Clement continued in construction after high school, his love of building things took him across the nation to gain more experience.

“I worked for a man out of Georgia four years after high school,” he said. “We went on the road and worked at places like Oklahoma City, Dallas, Virginia Beach, and Indianapolis. Some of what we did was for Christian ministry, like converting bankrupt hotels into living areas for inner-city people.”

Clement’s construction experience grew even more after returning to the Scottsbluff area, coming home to live and continue in construction.

“When I came back off the road, I worked for Anderson & Shaw Construction here in Scottsbluff, and learned a lot there from Rick and Steve,” Clement said. “I’ve learned everything from others teaching me.”

There’s no substitute for experience, Clement has a lot of it. His construction know-how was forged in the furnace of on-site, hands-on and mentor led apprenticeships, eventually leading him into owning his own construction business. It was time for Clement to take his knowledge and experience to the next level.

“My wife and I prayed about starting our own construction business a lot, and decided it was time to try it on our own,” he said. “We started in 2009. It’s been a learning experience. The working part was easy, but the business stuff was hard to learn, like book work, taxes, unemployment.”

Clement Construction is a general contractor business that offers a variety of services.

“We’re general contractors, do almost anything — excavation, pour concrete, framing, and finish work,” Mike said. “We also have great sub-contractors who help in things like plumbing and electric. There are a lot of reputable contractors in the Valley.”

Clement and his crew cover a large area, bringing their expertise and commitment to excellence wherever needed.

“We cover a lot of the Panhandle, but will go wherever the work is, like once we went south of Walden, Colorado, and built a nice house on a ranch,” Clement said. “We prefer to stay close to home, but will do what it takes to pay the bills.”

Wherever the construction site, several full-time employees work hard to complete the project.

“I have great employees; two have been with me from almost the start, Lester Dewitt and David Clement. They do great work, as do all my four full-time employees,” Mike said.

All employees have been retained during the pandemic.

“I’ve been able to retain all employees during the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve stayed busy during the virus thing.”

Clement’s family also works in the business.

“My wife, Cassie, does a lot of office work. My children help at times, a big help – Nathan Clement and Aubrey Clement,” he said.

Clement has a strong and proven business philosophy that passes through his family and his employees to his customers.

“My business philosophy is to provide a quality service at a good price, but good price doesn’t mean cheap. We don’t do cheap,” Clement said. “The most important thing is to do good work and have a good reputation. It’s beneficial to us and our customers to do a good job, do it well, and do it with pride. And we really appreciate our customers, great to work for.”

Clement’s philosophy of business is rooted in his humble approach to the same, slowing the pace if necessary to make sure the job is done right.

“I’ve learned that sometimes you have to slow down, make sure things are taken care of and done right,” he said. “Don’t take short-cuts in construction. Don’t push to get something done at the expense of quality. Even though you may have 80 million other things to do, you have to slow down, take a step, and make sure things are done right.”

Construction skill is a needed discipline and ability in society, as are all skill trades.

“The future of construction, or trades, is at risk a bit. Not a lot of kids are going into trades,” Clement said. “Some of the older guys, real craftsmen, are retiring but few have learned skills from them … that knowledge is lost. Young people should explore skill trades. We try to hire a college or high school kids each summer to give them experience.”

Whatever the future of construction and trades, whoever takes up the hammer and saw to build homes and other structures, one thing is certain - a house must be built on a good foundation. Construction must be strong.

“A good foundation is like life; staring with a good, strong foundation makes the rest of the building go together well, just as a good foundation in life makes life go better,” he said.

“Every step in construction and in life is built on one another. In life, give your kids the foundation of teaching them well, get them grounded in the word of God, raise them right, and build from there. You will fight things in construction and life if the foundation is bad. It’s not that it can’t be fixed, but it makes it way harder. Start right. Build well. Build strong.”