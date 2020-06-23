Gering council considers new comprehensive plan

Sometime between mid- and late July, Gering will have an official comprehensive plan to guide the city’s future development.

At their Monday meeting, city council members opened a public hearing to hear input into the plan that was approved June 16 by the city’s Planning Commission.

That approval process was one the items the comprehensive plan addresses. Gering City Engineer Annie Folck told council members that by state statute, municipal planning commissions are allowed to have final approval or disapproval for conditional use permits.

“Gering’s current ordinance requires conditional use permits approved by the Planning Commission be advanced to the city council for their approval,” Folck said. The new ordinance allows the Planning Commission to grant approval for those permits on its own.”

She said the change was the result of feedback from a number of business owners who said it was difficult at times to locate in Gering. By removing the requirement of council approval, the process becomes one meeting shorter, speeding up the timeline by two or three weeks.

Gering city staff has been working with consultants for more than a year, including several public hearings, to overhaul the zoning code and comprehensive plan which go hand in hand. The plan currently in use was last updated in 1984, so the overreaching goal of the updated plan is to make it simpler and more business friendly.

Folck said the reworked plan updated a lot of definitions that weren’t in common use 30 years ago, bringing it up to date.

A notable change, the city has reduced its number of zoning districts from 13 to 10. Some of the similar districts were merged into one. The plan includes an easy-to-read table that outlines what types of businesses are allowed in each zone, as mixed use districts are common around the city.

The new plan also builds in some flexibility into the building codes. The city has the discretion to alter certain required building standards by up to 10%. That’s if other criteria are met and the proposed plan still meets the intent of the code.

“Someone might want to put an addition on their house and there’s a 20-foot setback,” Folck said. “That would put them six inches too far into the setback, and we’d have to say no because it isn’t allowed under current zoning. Under the new zoning, we can work with them if they’re meeting the intent of the code.”

Proposals that deviate more than 10% aren’t necessarily rejected, but would have to undergo a review by the city.

The proposed plan also changes the zoning around South 3rd Street, the former B&T Metals scrap metal facility that’s currently being cleaned up by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Surrounded by a residential neighborhood, the area is currently zoned heavy industrial. A change to medium density residential would allow the property to be redeveloped for a neighborhood park or something similar if the property owners are willing to sell.

Two more readings are required to pass ordinances, unless the readings are waived. Folck told council members she’d like to have more than one reading so the public will have the opportunity to offer their input before the plan is passed.

