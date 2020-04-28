Only a few items appeared on Monday’s Gering City Council agenda. One item was to consider an amendment to the Revolving Loan Fund that’s part of the City of Gering’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Gering City Treasurer Renae Jimenez explained Monday afternoon it was the city’s intention to dissolve the Revolving Loan Fund, so it would no longer engage in business development funding activities.

The fund would be turned over to the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD), who would then be responsible for tracking all the federal guidelines involved.

There would be no impact on businesses that would apply for funding under the program. The city would still apply for the funds, but PADD would become the administrator.

At Monday evening’s meeting, council members determined that more information would be needed from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development before they could discuss the amendment to the program.

By a unanimous vote, council members agreed to continue the item until a future meeting when more documentation would be available.

Council also took some time to approve the final plat for several residential lots in the Westwood Addition in south Gering.

Gering City Clerk Kathy Welfl shared her annual report with council members, outlining a number of city activities.

For the 2019 fiscal year, the construction value of city building permits was close to $10 million. Two of the larger areas were $655,000 for new construction and $225,000 for commercial additions.

Total construction value of city building permits for fiscal year 2018 stood at just over $25.5 million.

“That big difference was caused by the remodeling at the high school, which accounted for more than $21 million of the value in 2018,” Welfl said.

In the report section that covered meetings, she pointed out the Plumbing Board has been meeting more frequently in the current fiscal year.

“The Plumbing Board doesn’t meet that often,” Welfl said. “But we wanted to be sure all the plumbers in Scottsbluff and Gering were aware their apprentices, journeymen and master plumbers must be licensed in Gering if they want to continue doing that work.”

She added that for some time, that awareness wasn’t being shared as much as it should have been.

Gering City Council will next meet on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at city hall.