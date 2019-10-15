Gering dedicates new Civic Plaza

GERING — Gering Parks Director Amy Seiler said that at times, she wasn’t sure the Gering Civic Plaza would ever be completed — but on Tuesday, the community joined the city to dedicate its new attraction.

“We had some major challenges with the weather,” Seiler said. “First there was a historic blizzard and then we had unbelievable rain this summer. People were driving by and asking what we were doing with that ‘mud pit.’”

There was a bit of a quiver in her voice as she looked over the former parking lot and saw how it was transformed into a special space where people can come together to celebrate, learn, meditate and just enjoy life.

“Spaces like this mean a lot to communities,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said. “Plazas and civic spaces are a part of cities around the world. They’re economic resources as well as social gathering places.”

Kaufman said the plaza will host a lot of wedding memories, reunion memories and countless Oregon Trail Days events to come in the years ahead.

“I can’t say enough about Team Gering as we embarked on growing our community and creating places where people want to come. This is a step in the right direction.”

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said, “We have an impressive ability to undertake and complete large and important projects that will benefit our community today and decades in the future,” she said.

The vision for the Gering Civic Plaza began in 2012 when the city met with members of the newly formed Downtown Gering Revitalization Committee. People from the entire community came together through planning and vision sessions. Through several ideas that changed over the years, a new plan was hammered out by 2014.

From there came some state funding and numerous other partnerships to help update downtown Gering business facades and also create a space for people to meet for social events or just to have lunch. It was what Niedan-Streeks called “a sense of place.”

Seiler also took time to thank all the volunteers for their service, expecting nothing but doughnuts. She thanked Chrissy Land, who is now the local community forester with the Nebraska Forest Service.

“I met Chrissy when she was in high school and asked what kind of route she needed to follow to get into landscape design,” Seiler said. “I’ve watched her career over the years and I’m proud of her for creating the design for a space we can us for years to come.”

Niedan-Streeks said the city has always envisioned the Gering Civic Plaza to be filled with music events, farmers markets and all sorts of activities through the year.