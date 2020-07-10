The Gering Farmers Market is set for a new night moving from Thursdays to Mondays, starting July 13.

Megan Koppenhafer, the farmers market manager, said the move means the Gering market will not be the same night as the Mitchell market, and won’t conflict with the Morrill market on Tuesday.

“We really think it’s going to have a positive impact,” Koppenhafer said. “Pretty much any day of the week you can go to a farmers market.”

Koppenhafer said the market has six vendors and a food truck to serve dinner and live music every week. That includes organic veggie vendor Meadowlark Hearth Farms, fresh bread from Panhandle Sourdough, or you can get your scent fix from 2 Dirty Boys candles and soaps. Three Key Carvings wood-carver has decor and handmade walking sticks. You can also find goods from the Minatare Greenhouse and Gooper Greens microgreens, which accepts Special Supplemental Nutrition Program funds.

“We’re looking for more vendors and continuing to take applications,” she said.

People can apply by sending an email to geringfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The market will continue through September from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Gering Civic Plaza.

danielle.prokop@starherald.com