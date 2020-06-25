With the recent completion of the new Gering Civic Plaza, the first official full season of the new Gering Farmers Market is ready to offer the public a wide variety of homemade and homegrown products.

The Gering Farmers Market is located on the north end of the Civic Plaza, under the canopy at 11th and O Streets. It will be open Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from July 2 through Sept. 24.

Megan Koppenhafer, who also manages Scottsbluff’s Farmers Market in the 18th Street Plaza, has been named to manage the Gering market.

“It’s a great situation for us to have Megan as our new market coordinator,” Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said. “She was the assistant coordinator for Scottsbluff last year before she became the market manager. We were also looking for someone to coordinate our farmers market and Megan was just the person we needed. She’s been doing a great job for Scottsbluff and I’m sure she’ll do the same here.”

Koppenhafer said they’re still accepting vendors, especially those who grow fresh fruits and vegetables. About 10 vendors have signed up so far, offering items like handmade soap, handmade wood crafts and baked food items.

“We’ll be following social distancing guidelines and encouraging people to stay six feet apart,” she said. “All the vendors will be wearing masks and we encourage visitors to do the same. A hand washing station will also be available at the market.”

She said the central location in downtown Gering is more “on the way” for people to stop by after work to see what’s available. Because it’s fresh produce, items offered for sale will change every week.

People interested in being vendors may call Koppenhafer at 319-512-5203 for information or message the Gering Farmers Market on their Facebook page.

Koppenhafer is currently the community planner for Panhandle Area Development District.

“I’ve been able to use some of my community connections and people I’ve met to reach out to more potential vendors,” she said. “I’ve been a farmers market customer for years, so this is something I’m really excited about. Especially this year, it’s important for me to be involved in helping our local economy bounce back from everything that’s been going on.”