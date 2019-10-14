GERING — Following a short closed session, members of the Gering City Council voted to file a claim against Allo Communications over eight years of past due franchise fee payments.

Gering, along with Scottsbluff and Terrytown, had entered into franchise agreements with Allo in 2010. Under the agreement, Allo would pay a fee for every customer signed up for its service.

Scotts Bluff County also had a similar agreement with Allo for customers in the county outside a specific city. From 2010 until December 2018, Allo was remitting the franchise fees to the county alone, not to the cities.

It wasn’t until 2018 when Scottsbluff was preparing to review its fee agreement when the error was discovered after none of the fees were coming to the cities.

For Gering, eight years of uncollected franchise fees from Allo came to $95,338. Another $318,087 was owed to Scottsbluff and $66 to Terrytown.

Starting in 2019, Allo has changed its method for collecting franchise fees and began remitting them to the individual municipalities, not to just the county. Because each city entered into its own franchise fee agreement, any liability would fall on Allo.

Gering City Attorney Jim Ellison said that because it’s a legal matter, he couldn’t provide many details. However, the city should decide how to proceed within the next few weeks. Scottsbluff had also filed a claim against Allo the previous week.

“Our claim is based on the failure of Allo to properly allocate franchise fees, to the City of Gering in particular,” Ellison said. “So this will be a contract action. The county was allocated all the funds, but we don’t have a contract with the county. We have one with Allo Communications.”

Ellison added that they haven’t been able to speak with County Attorney Dave Eubanks about the discrepancy since the problem was first uncovered, but Gering is willing to work with the county on a mutually acceptable solution.

Scottsbluff’s legal counsel also reported the county has been unresponsive regarding the return of fees that were made in error.

Ellison said the only thing he could comment on is that the Gering council has tasked him with filing an action against Allo Communications and resolve the dispute.

Because both Gering and Scottsbluff are in the same situation, working together on the claim could be possible, although Ellison said there’s no clear understanding of that as of yet.