GERING — Around 2 p.m., the Gering Fire Department received a report of a barn on fire near the intersection of County Roads W and 22. Members of the Banner County, Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments also responded following a call for mutual aid.

“When we showed up, we found the barn was completely engulfed,” Gering fire chief Nathan Flowers said. “Another structure to the north was also engulfed.”

Flowers said it is believed the fire was caused by a spark from equipment that had been operating.

“It moved into a wood pile, accelerated and got into the barn,” Flowers said. “Once it got to the wooden barn, it just went up.”

The fire also spread to the grass around the structures, getting dangerously close to a house on the property. The area was in a Red Flag warning area due to excessive wind speeds, which contributed to the grass fire, Flowers said.

“The fire was able to build rapidly because of sustained winds,” he said. “We were up against some challenges with that.”

The crew was able to stop the forward progress of the grass fire, allowing them to devote their resources to saving the home and eventually knock out the flames entirely. The other structures were a total loss.

Flowers said the barn was a working barn and no animals were hurt. The two structures were a total loss, but the crew was able to save the home. They left the scene around 4 p.m.

“Our guys did a fantastic job,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough. They were able to do some really good work.”