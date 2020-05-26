Gering graduate returns to the Panhandle to teach music

Sioux County Schools recently recruited a new music/band teacher this year. Vanessa Woolsey, Gering High School graduate, joined the staff this year.

“I graduated Gering High School, then attended and graduated the University of Nebraska Lincoln,” Woolsey said. “I majored in music education with a minor in English at UNL.”

Woolsey was involved in UNL’s music program and school.

“I was in the symphonic band, wind ensemble, and part of the Cornhusker Marching Band,” Woolsey said. “I got to march on the field.”

Involvement in the Cornhusker music program and activities begins with a rigorous audition.

“To be accepted into the UNL music program, you have to audition,” Woolsey said. “They have to say, ‘Yes,’ you are good enough to be part of our degree program.'”

The first part of the audition involves auditory skills.

“The first audition involved aural skills — the ear side of things; you have to be able to hear something, like correct melody and correct pitches,” Woolsey said. “This was the hardest part for me because I wasn’t used to that.”

The second part of the audition involves music theory.

“I had to identify a perfect 5th or perfect 4th — intervals in music,” Woolsey said. “This is just the beginning of the process to enter UNL’s music program.”

Then it gets hard.

“Once you get past all the initial steps, you enter into the music department and then have to undergo yet another interview, then an interview each succeeding year accepting you into the next year,” Woolsey said. “It’s rigorous and competitive.”

Some students make it all the way only to be cut from the program the last year.

“I’ve seen third-year students not make it into the final year because the program is so rigorous,” Woolsey said. “UNL music program is considered conservatory level.”

Even making it to the final year doesn’t mean a student will pass the exit exam.

“Right before graduation, we also have to pass Praxis II, a comprehensive exam of our area of study to get a teaching license in Nebraska,” Woolsey said. “Then to student teach, we must undergo a background check and yet another one upon applying for the teaching certificate. Teachers are vetted and approved as ‘safe.’”

Becoming a teacher is a hard, multi-step process.

“There are multiple steps that go into becoming a teacher,” Woolsey said. “Teachers go through a lot of hard work to become teachers.”

Then, of course, teachers have to find a job.

“I saw the Sioux County Schools posting, and applied,” Woolsey said. “I really wanted to move back to the Panhandle and thought, 'This would be perfect.'”

Her application was quickly seen and processed by school administration.

“Superintendent Brett Gies emailed me back two hours after emailing my information to the school,” Woolsey said. “We met in Mitchell, interviewed, and I was offered the job on the spot and accepted the next day.”

Woolsey thought a small, rural school would be easy compared to the large, metropolitan school where she student taught.

“I student taught K-9 at Roper Elementary School in Lincoln with a student body of 900,” Woolsey said. “I’ve got this, but here I am, and, oh, the water is rising, and I’m not swimming very well.”

Woolsey is doing a great job, according to Sioux County Schools Principal Barry Swisher.

“She’s starting up a pep band, has kids singing the national anthem at sporting events," he said.

Woolsey’s job involves all aspects of teaching music and band.

“I love my students,” Woolsey said. “I do this because of the kids; they’re great and awesome kids.”

She works hard to properly teach her students.

“I do my best to present by best-self to the kids and give them something they can grasp and hold onto,” Woolsey said. “I want to make students feel solid in music knowledge – starting them at basics then building on that knowledge to help them know music is something they can do and be successful at.”

Building knowledge requires vision.

“My vision for the program is to see it grow, to see more 10th-12th grade students involved and continue in music,” Woolsey said. “I would even like to get a small choir started or introduce extra music classes, like guitar.” Hopefully, this will attract other students to music and band.

“Students need to see the importance of music/band,” Woolsey said. “They need to see that music/band is a family; it’s something bigger than themselves, something where you work together and create something awesome. Once they get it, they will challenge others to get involved.”

Encouragement is a necessary ingredient to “getting it.” Inspiration goes a long way to recruiting and retaining students in music and band.

“The public should go to concerts and listen to the kids,” Woolsey said. “Encourage them by your presence; appreciate what the kids are doing.”

Woolsey also encourages fellow teachers.

“Have fun, and don’t take for granted those moments when there’s success,” Woolsey said.

Woolsey has fun in teaching, even when she travels to distant corners of the county to teach at off-site campuses.

“In addition to my teaching here, I teach at two rural schools in Sioux County, Chalk Butte and Pink School, both K-8,” Woolsey said.

Woolsey loves her job and her students, but as with all jobs, there are challenges.

“My biggest challenge is keeping myself together for all the classes in one day, and going through all the emotions in each individual class,” Woolsey said.