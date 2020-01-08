Gering High School has been named a Nebraska State Winner in National STEM Competition from Samsung again this year.
According to a press release from Samsung, GHS was named a state winner due to their “unique solution to inspire change.”
While the news was officially announced Wednesday, Jan. 8, GHS Samsung adviser Brett Moser learned of their selection over the holiday break.
“We’re excited,” Moser said. “I’m excited for these students.”
He informed his students on the first day of class on Jan. 7.
“I was excited,” senior Douglas Meyers said. “Mr. Moser told us this afternoon.”
After being named state winners, the 100 state winners will develop a three-minute video in hopes of advancing to the national competition.
Samsung will review the projects and videos before naming the 20 national finalist schools that will travel to the final event in the spring. At the event, students will present their project to a panel of judges. National finalists schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.
The five grand prize national winner schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials as well as participate in a trip to Washington D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress. The public will then be able to select a community choice winner from the national finalists, who is eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
For more on this story grab a copy of the Thursday, Jan. 9 Gering Courier or Star-Herald.
