Phillip Holliday, who serves Gering as a city council member in Ward IV, tendered his letter of resignation, effective immediately.

The letter was received by the city on Nov. 12, just prior to the last council meeting. Because items submitted less than 24 hours prior to the meeting cannot be included on the agenda, Nov. 25 was the first time Holliday’s resignation could be considered.

Holliday has represented Ward IV for the past six years. First elected in 2012, he ran unopposed for re-election in 2016. Since then, he moved to Ward I in north Gering, making him ineligible to serve in his old district.

“I truly loved serving the city and the residents of Ward IV,” Holliday said. “I’m saddened to have to turn in my resignation. I was hoping to be able to finish out my term.”

A resolution adopted in 2007 sets the parameters for replacing a council member in case of resignation. The city council has four weeks to fill the vacancy. Public notice of the opening will appear in local newspapers.

Interested registered voters living in Ward IV may submit a letter of interest to the city and the mayor. Letters will be accepted until Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

City council will have a special meeting the afternoon of Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to conduct interviews of interested persons.

The council will conduct another special meeting at noon on Dec. 19 to name its new Ward IV council member. The new member will serve the remaining three years of Holliday’s term and stand for re-election in 2022 if so desired.

“We all appreciate Phillip’s service to the city,” Mayor Tony Kaufman said during the Monday council meeting. “He’s been a great council member and his family has supported the city for a long time. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Over his six years of service, Holliday said he’s seen a lot of progress, including the new Gering Civic Plaza and getting the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy moved into the city.

“I was happy to help them realize their dream because they’re such a fantastic asset for our community,” he said. “Overall, we’ve seen some really nice things happen in the past six years.”

Holliday said he isn’t finished serving Gering, the city where he grew up.

“My family has a passion for public service, so we’ll continue to give back. I would be very interested in being involved wherever the mayor or council thinks I could help.”

Kaufman said Holliday has expressed his desire to assist wherever needed in the future, so he will be included on the list for any positions that might come up.

