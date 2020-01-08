Gering Police arrested a Gering man on charges Tuesday night after responding to a report that he had brandished a firearm.

Richard Endicott, 37, has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.

Gering Police responded at about 6:59 p.m., to an area in the 1900-200 block of Fifth Street after receiving a report of a man brandishing a firearm and possibly having fired a shot. It was reported that a reporting party said a disturbance had stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police made contact with a man, identified as Roel Palomo, who said he had been traveling on East U Street and that another driver had been driving below the speed limit and would speed up when Palomo attempted to pass. As both vehicles turned south onto South Street, the other driver stopped in the 2000 block. Palomo said he continued to a home in the 1900 block of Fifth Street. He alleged that the other man exited his vehicle and showed a handgun at his waistband by lifting up his shirt.

Palomo told police he had started to walk toward the residence where the other man had been walking to ask him why he was pulling a gun on him when the man allegedly fired the gun into the air. Palomo told police that he exchanged words with the man, challenging him to put the gun down and to fight him. Two women were also there, he told police. The man told police he had been upset because he had his 3-year-old grandson with him in the vehicle and the direction of the shot had been at his vehicle.

Police questioned Endicott, who alleged that Palomo had been tailgating him as he drove on 21st Avenue and East U Street and was turning his bright headlights on to blind the man as he drove. The man’s mother said she had brought out two firearms during the confrontation, but that Palomo had been wrong about the sound of a shot. Endicott told police it had been the sound of a snap popper, not a gunshot.

A witness told police she had recorded the incident and told police she had heard a shot. She also described Endicott as being the one holding a gun during the disturbance. She described the women as having firearms also. Police were also able to obtain surveillance video that showed the incident.

Endicott is also a convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Endicott is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14. His bond has been set at $250,000.