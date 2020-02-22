A Gering man is accused of selling nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine to an informant.

James Flood, 47, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony. Flood appeared Friday, Feb. 21 in Scotts Bluff County Court for arraignment on charges.

Flood is accused in an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court of selling methamphetamine during a controlled purchase to an informant on July 17, 2019. The informant told investigators that he had contacted Flood via messenger and arranged the purchase of 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. The informant and Flood met in the parking lot of a Gering restaurant, with the informant picking up Flood and taking him to a second location, according to the affidavit.

Flood is also accused of selling methamphetamine to the informant on a second date, July 23, 2019. A second purchase for 3.5 grams had been arranged, according to the informant, and the informant again picked up Flood and made the purchase.

During the second exchange, two other people were observed with Flood and the informant reported to investigators that Flood had received the methamphetamine from one of them,

Investigators recorded both of the controlled purchases. The substances obtained by the informant were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol evidence lab for testing and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Flood’s bond has been set at $250,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.